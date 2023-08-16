Lawyer’s claim in Jamie Bryson threat case labelled ‘more optimistic than cheeky’ by judge

Robert Beck (main pic) faces charges of threatening to kill Jamie Bryson (inset) and breaching a restraining order not to contact him

A Belfast man who allegedly threatened Jamie Bryson and other loyalists that they “had until midnight or they would be whacked,” may have served a possible sentence while on remand, his barrister suggested today.

Robert Beck (60) had been granted bail but Newtownards Magistrates Court heard today he has already been in custody for just under a month after breaching his bail conditions.

In court today and with prosecutors asking for a month-long adjournment, defence counsel Aaron Thompson said “it’s maybe a bit cheeky of me to say… but it looks to me like it’s a Magistrates Court case with the maximum sentences that go along with that.”

District Judge Mark Hamill told the barrister it was more “optimistic rather than cheeky” to suggest a defendant would be time served in circumstances where he was in custody over a breach of bail.

Beck, from Inverwood Gardens in east Belfast, is in custody accused of making a threat to kill Mr Bryson on June 1 this year and breaching a restraining order on the same date.

A previous court heard that just after 8.30am on June 1 this year, Mr Bryson received a call from an unknown number and when he answered it, a male voice identified himself as “Bobby Beck” and the north Down loyalist activist recognised the voice as belonging to the defendant.

Specifically naming Mr Bryson and prominent loyalists, the caller told the complainant they “had until midnight or they would be whacked,” said a detective.

The officer added that around half an hour later, there was a social media posting warning the named men need to be “looking over their shoulders… legitimate targets… will be attacked on sight… the gloves are off… up the SEA UDA.”

The officer also claimed that graffiti appeared with the respective names daubed on a wall along with crosshairs and ‘Real UFF’.

Beck was arrested and questioned but he claimed he had nothing to do with the incidents, further claiming that he had lost his phone a few days beforehand.

The court heard that Mr Bryson managed to make a partial recording of the call but beck denied he was the caller, suggesting that maybe the male voice “just sounded like him.”

Following that initial court appearance on June 16, Beck was freed on High Court bail but with conditions including a restraining order, a curfew, a ban on having or possessing mobile phones and an order not to contact the alleged victims.

On July 20, however, a detective said Beck had failed to answer his front door on June 28, and police retrieved two mobile phones from his home when he was arrested and also that “there is material in police hands that shows he had made contact” with the north Down loyalist.

In court today, a prosecuting lawyer said that a report on Beck’s mobile phones remained outstanding and Mr Hamill agreed to put the case back to September 13.