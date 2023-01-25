Learner driver who caused crash that injured her partner and toddler gets suspended sentence

A 24-year old woman who caused a crash that injured her partner and two-year old daughter has been sentenced for two motoring offences.

Nikita Fitzpatrick was handed a six-month sentence which was suspended for two years and was banned from driving for a year by Judge Paul Ramsey KC.

From Beraghvale in Derry, Fitzpatrick admitted two counts of causing grievous bodily injury by careless driving after she lost control negotiating a bend.

Dungannon Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, heard that around 9.30pm on February 11, 2020 Fitzpatrick - who was a learner driver - was behind the wheel on the Gardiner's Cross Road in Maguiresbridge in Co Fermanagh.

As she approached a sharp bend, Fitzpatrick failed to make the turn and the car travelled across the oncoming lane before hitting a tree and ending up in a field.

Fitzpatrick's partner, who was in the front seat, sustained serious injuries in the collision, as did their two-year old daughter who was in the back of the car.

All three occupants required hospital treatment as a result.

A witness to the incident reported that prior to leaving the road, the Suzuki was seen swerving and almost driving into a ditch before leaving the road and landing in the field.

Judge Ramsey said he accepted the collision occurred due to a "momentary error" and "difficult road conditions" including ice on the road - and not due other issues such as mobile phone use.

Also noted by the Judge were Fitzpatrick's learner driver status, the fact no 'L' plates were displayed on the Suzuki and her "poor driving record."

Judge Ramsey said Fitzpatrick has "expressed great remorse for the injuries" and added: "There is no doubt she will live with and carry for the rest of her days the knowledge that she was responsible for the serious injuries caused to these victims because of her driving."

After imposing the suspended sentence the Judge addressed Fitzpatrick, who appeared via a videolink with her solicitor's office, and warned her that any further offending within the next two years could result in the six month jail term being activated.