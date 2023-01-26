Legal action over disabled man’s care on hold amid mediation bid

Legal action over the standard of care provided to a Co Antrim man with profound learning disabilities is to be put on hold to allow mediation, a High Court judge directed today.

The 25-year-old man’s mother and father claim the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust has unlawfully failed to meet his assessed needs by placement at a private residential home in Belfast.

Lawyers for his parents contend the Trust is in breach of a statutory duty to provide an adequate and safe standard of care.

Concerns were heightened after they were informed that their son’s placement at the facilities is set to be terminated.

But Madam Justice Quinlivan adjourned the case after both sides indicated they were prepared to explore an alternative dispute resolution process.

She told the parents: “I sincerely hope mediation is effective in terms of ensuring there is a plan in place for (your son) that ensures he is safe and happy in his life.”

Granted anonymity and referred to as JR 187, the man at the centre of the challenge also suffers from autism and behavioural difficulties which has led to life-changing self-inflicted injuries.

He has lost sight in one eye and damaged his ears in past incidents.

According to court papers, he is non-verbal and requires a high level of support and mechanical restraint to manage his self-harming behaviour.

The man currently resides at a privately-run specialist care home for vulnerable adults, under a placement funded by the Trust.

JR 187’s parents alleged that those arrangements do not meet his assessed needs and have placed his health and wellbeing at risk.

They claim adult safeguarding investigation reports have demonstrated repetitive and systemic issues with his level of care.

Those alleged problems were due to poor management and lack of oversight at the home, according to their case.

Judicial review proceedings were brought after previous meditation attempts proved unsuccessful.

Opening the challenge today, Joseph Aiken KC said the parents have experienced “a huge amount of hurt”.

He told Madam Justice Quinlivan they were seeking a declaration to vindicate a belief that the Trust has acted unlawfully.

“We are asking the court to look at the evidence and be satisfied there is a clear breach of statutory duty on the adequacy and efficacy of the care that has been provided,” Mr Aiken submitted.

Following discussions, however, the judge decided that a further mediation process should be attempted.

“I sincerely hope that a resolution can be found because it seems the ongoing issues are undoubtedly a source of huge stress for (JR 187)’s parents,” she added.

Outside court the couple’s solicitor, Peter Bowles, stressed they just want safe and stable care for their son.

Mr Bowles also claimed the owners of the home notified them that his placement is to be ended after they raised concerns.

“In theory, as of March 18 a highly vulnerable adult has no care placement provided for him,” the solicitor added.

“It is no coincidence that my client and another resident whose family also raise legitimate queries have been singled out by the private care provider and have had notice served to terminate their placements.”