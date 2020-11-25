Legal bid against Executive's ban on kids' outdoor sport backed by NI women's manager Kenny Shiels

Lawyers have put the Northern Ireland Executive on notice of a potential legal challenge to the continued prohibition of children’s outdoor sports.

Stephen Atherton, of JJ McNally Solicitors, confirmed instructions had been received to challenge the Executive and, if required, seek a judicial review.

In the wake of the announcement, former footballer and current Northern Ireland Women’s Team Manager, Kenny Sheils offered his support saying children were “losing that big part of their life”.

Pre-action notice was served on the Assembly on Monday, seeking the specific restriction to be removed or judicial review proceedings will be sought.

Mr Atherton said: “In March of this year, the lives of our children were turned upside down.

“The cruel and bitter irony is, however, that it is not the Covid-19 virus that is harming our children – it is society’s response to the pandemic that is damaging the physical and mental health of the youngest and most vulnerable members of our community.

“The decision of the NI Executive last Thursday, to continue to prohibit children to play sport outdoors, outside of a school environment, is an unconscionable continuation of a flawed and unlawful policy.

“This decision was taken without consideration of the impact on children, without publication of any evidence that children’s sport outside contributes to the spread of the virus and, crucially, without consultation with statutory agencies tasked with the protection of children’s rights.

“Our children have been left terrified, traumatised and stigmatised by society’s response to the pandemic, and the decision of the Executive to extend the ban on participation in their sport will visit further physical and emotional harm upon them.

“For many children, they are now facing the bleak prospect of a full year without access to the sports that they love; sports that give them such welcome relief from the stress of the pandemic.

“They cannot be compensated for the loss of a year of their childhood.

“Children are now facing a winter constrained within their family homes, glued to TV and computer screens.

“The actions of the Executive are a clear violation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“It is now time to give our children a voice. I have placed the NI Executive on notice that, in the event that they do not immediately remove the prohibition on children’s outdoor sport, proceedings for a judicial review of their decision will be lodged in the High Court this week, prior to the commencement of the latest restrictions on Friday.”

After the campaign was launched, Kenny Sheils said it was his view that children should be allowed to play outdoor sports during the pandemic.

“I would like to see the Executive do something,” he stated.

“I don’t know what the situation is up there, what power they have or who’s making the decisions, it’s just none of my business, but I think there has to be something done because I don’t think anyone who leads an outdoor life has been affected that much by the virus.

“That’s my view and I think if you lead a healthy outdoor life and you play sports, then it’s bound to form some type of resistance to the pandemic.”