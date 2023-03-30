Legal bid to return sectarian killer to jail hears new NI Troubles legacy bill could have ‘radical’ impact

Alfredo Fusco, who was killed in 1973 after a gun attack at his cafe on the York Road in Belfast, with his wife Antonittia

Legal attempts to have a convicted sectarian killer sent back to jail were put on hold today amid claims the Government’s new Troubles legacy bill could have a “radical” impact on the case.

Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State is challenging a decision to release Robert James Clarke under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

In 2011, Clarke (70) received a minimum 25-year prison term for the murder of Catholic chip shop owner Alfredo Fusco at his north Belfast cafe back in February 1973.

He is understood to have only served two years behind bars due to the scheme covering the early release of those convicted of “scheduled” terrorist crimes pre-dating the April 1998 peace accord.

Lawyers for the Secretary of State are seeking to judicially review the Sentence Review Commissioners over the step taken under provisions within the Northern Ireland (Sentences) Act) 1998.

They contend Clarke had been ineligible for release on licence because it was not a qualifying scheduled offence at the time of commission.

Proceedings were issued amid controversial new legislation introduced by the government to deal with the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Those proposals are believed to include a clause which could close any loophole to Clarke’s eligibility.

The application for judicial review was due to be heard in full at the High Court in May.

However, counsel for the Secretary of State asked for the case to be put back due to the advanced stage of the legacy bill’s passage through Parliament.

Tony McGleenan KC told the court today: “The issue that arises in this application will be addressed in a different legislative context which will clearly have a potential bearing on the circumstances of this case.”

Backing those suggestions, Mr Justice Scoffield agreed to wait and see what happens.

“It seems to me there is force in Dr McGleenan’s submissions that if the bill is enacted it will potentially have a radical effect on these proceedings,” the judge said.

“In order to save time and public resources… I will vacate the hearing listed for May 30.”

Mr Fusco, 56, was chased into a storage area of the York Road premises by one of two intruders armed with a machine gun.

When the weapon jammed the killer went back out to his accomplice and swapped guns, using a revolver to shoot the victim as he tried to barricade himself in.

The case was reopened by the Historical Enquiries Team after new fingerprint technology allowed them to identify Clarke as the gunman who left his prints on Mr Fusco's cafe door.

Clarke, formerly of Dundrod Road, Nutts Corner, has also served a separate 16-year term in jail for another sectarian murder.

North Belfast woman Margaret O'Neill, 58, was killed in a drive-by shooting in June 1975.