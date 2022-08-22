Legal body says 2011 Bangor murder conviction could be overturned

A man jailed for a Bangor murder in 2011 could have his sentence overturned, it has emerged.

In 2013, Jamie Smith and his co-accused Peter Greer were convicted of murdering Duncan Morrison and the attempted murder of Stephen Ritchie in May 2011.

The victims had been shot with a sawn-off shotgun and a 9mm pistol in a flat in Bangor.

Mr Smith was sentenced to life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 21 years.

Now, an independent body tasked with investigating miscarriages of justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland say there is a strong possibility Smith’s conviction will be overturned.

In a statement, the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) said for the first time in Northern Ireland, they had referred a joint enterprise case as “a possible miscarriage of justice”.

Joint enterprise relates to secondary offenders of a crime being charged as if they were the main offender.

In 2016, the Supreme Court said this law had been misinterpreted and that a person should only be found guilty of this crime if they “intended to assist or encourage” the person who committed it.

The case has now been referred to the Northern Ireland Court of Appeal, after CCRC questioned the directions given to the jury during the trial.

CCRC Chairman Helen Pitcher said that dozens of cases have now been reviewed after the law had “taken a wrong turn” in 2016.

She said that for Mr Smith’s case, there had to be “a strong case” that the directions to the jury made a substantial difference to the outcome of the trial.

“We have referred this case to the NICA because we believe there is a real possibility that they will overturn Mr Smith’s convictions,” she said.

Belfast law firm Madden & Finucane solicitors had submitted Mr Smith’s case to the CCRC, on the basis that it was a miscarriage of justice.

In a statement, they said it was now a real possibility the Court of Appeal would find it to be a “substantial injustice” if Mr Smith’s conviction stands.

In the original court judgement, the gunmen were never identified and no motive was revealed.

The day before the killing, however, Greer and Smith had been captured on CCTV doing a dry run in a Volkswagen Golf belonging to Greer.

They were also seen travelling in convoy in a stolen Honda Civic, and on the day of the murder surveillance cameras caught them driving towards Newtownards.

Smith had been arrested in the Golf driving to Belfast, with the key to the stolen Honda found under his driving seat.

He claimed he had borrowed the car from a friend.

The stolen Honda was used as the gunmen’s getaway car and was later found abandoned and burning at the Somme Heritage Centre between Bangor and Newtownards shortly after the shootings.