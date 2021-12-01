Legal first in NI after Co Down man convicted of publishing photo of judge sitting in court

There was a legal first in Northern Ireland today when a Co Down man was convicted of publishing a photograph on Facebook of a judge sitting in court.

With 34-year-old Lionel Close appearing at Downpatrick Magistrates Court by videolink from prison, his contest was conducted “on the papers” rather than witnesses being called to testify.

Close, from Weavers Grange in Newtownards, was charged with publishing a photo taken in court in that on 20 May this year, he “published on Facebook a photograph of a person, being the judge of a court, namely District Judge Mark Hamill.”

The charges relates to an image taken in September 2017 which appeared on the profile of a Rusty Close.

A comment with the photo revealed that the poster “wld love da hit him a dig in chin the w*****”.

It was republished last May during a series of comments.

The court heard that a lady was searching through social media when she came across the post and knowing “from her professional work” that Rusty Close was Lionel Close, she alerted the authorities.

Close was arrested and interviewed but with the exception of denying once that the Facebook profile was his, he refused to answer police questions.

He also failed to give evidence on his own behalf in court, and defence solicitor Patrick Higgins confirmed to District Judge Amanda Brady that Close had been advised about “possible adverse inferences” from his failure to give an account.

Mr Higgins argued however that the prosecution had failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt, highlighting that unlike other cases involving social media and potentially illegal images, the police had not seized any devices or produced evidence, such as login details or email addresses which formally link Close to the profile.

“That’s the fatal flaw in the prosecution case,” Mr Higgins submitted.

However, a PPS lawyer contended that Close did own the account and that the judge could draw adverse inferences from his failure to answer for himself.

Judge Brady said while “I cannot convict someone on the basis of a no comment interview but I can draw all the strands together”.

“The witness links him to the account, she knows him, he hasn’t given an explanation and more than that, he has chosen not to give evidence and I can draw an inference from that,” said the judge.

He added that: “I do find that the prosecution has proved their case to the requisite standard and I’m convicting him.”

Judge Brady concluded: “I thinks it’s a serious matter… and I find that he was the person who published the photograph.”

With the offence carrying a penalty of a fine up to £1,000, the judge said given Close’s denials there was no discount for admissions so she imposed an £800 fine allowing eight weeks to pay.