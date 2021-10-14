Lewis failed in legal duty to provide NI women with access to full abortion services, judge rules

Brandon Lewis arrives at Downing Street on September 15, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The Secretary of State failed in his legal duty to "expeditiously" provide women in Northern Ireland with access to full abortion services, the High Court ruled on Thursday.

A judge described the extent of Brandon Lewis' engagement with the Department of Health on the issue between April 2020 and March 2021 as "negligible".

But with Westminster having now directed Stormont to establish a comprehensive abortion system by March next year, Mr Justice Colton decided against ordering further steps be taken.

The declaration was made in a legal challenge by Northern Ireland's Human Rights Commission to the ongoing failure to fully implement abortion laws in the region.

In 2019 MPs passed legislation to decriminalise terminations during an absence in devolution.

But a centralised model for providing abortions across Northern Ireland has yet to be put in place.

Judicial review proceedings were brought against the Secretary of State and the Department of Health.

Under the liberalised laws, terminations are allowed in Northern Ireland in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, and in limited circumstances up to 24 weeks.

The regime change brought in by Westminster followed recommendations by the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) which found their rights were being breached by limited access to abortion services.

Mr Justice Colton was told the continued delay in implementing fully commissioned abortion services violates private and family rights under European law.

Under the terms of the 2019 Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act 2019, the Secretary of State was required to ensure the CEDAW recommendations are implemented in Northern Ireland.

He must also carry out responsibilities expeditiously, to ensure the human rights of women are protected.

But the direction from Westminister was made under Abortion (Northern Ireland) Regulations 2021 - which came into force on March 31 this year.

According to the judge, Mr Lewis was aware of problems encountered by those seeking access to services throughout the previous 12 months.

His attitude appeared to change significantly after pre-action legal correspondence from the Commission which may have provided the necessary "external pressure", Mr Justice Colton commented.

Mr Lewis then stepped up engagement with the Department of Health, ultimately resulting in the 2021 Regulations with the power to direct health authorities to commission services and implement the CEDAW recommendations.

The judge declared: "Between April 2020 and March 2021, the Secretary of State failed to comply with his duties under section 9 of the 2019 Act, in that he failed to ensure expeditiously that the State provide women in Northern Ireland with access to high quality abortion and post abortion care in all public health facilities."

The Department of Health acted in accordance with its legal obligations, he held, with the pause in the commissioning process justified due to exceptional circumstances surrounding the pandemic.

Pro-life campaigners are currently taking separate legal action against Mr Lewis' right to impose a deadline on Stormont for establishing a full abortion system.

The Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC) claims only elected representatives in Northern Ireland should make decisions on the issue.

With judgment still to be delivered in that case, Mr Justice Colton said it was a "fluid" situation undermining any justification for ordering the Secretary of State to act.

The court was told that even after any political agreement at Stormont, it could take a further 12 months before a fully commissioned abortion service is available in Northern Ireland.

"It is most dispiriting to learn that it appears to be the view of the Minister of Health that the Executive Committee will simply not make a decision unless forced to do so by way of direction or judicial review," the judge said.

"The court accepts that the issue of abortion is an extremely emotive one and that those opposed to abortion do so based on sincere and genuine beliefs.

"However, those who are in public office, including the judiciary, must obey and apply the law.

"It should not be necessary for a court to mandate something by way of judicial review in circumstances where those in public office are not prepared to comply with their legal obligations because they disagree with the relevant law."

Welcoming the judgment, Chief Commissioner Alyson Kilpatrick said the Commission took the case to uphold the human rights of females in Northern Ireland.

She stated: "Abortion was legalised in Northern Ireland in 2019, yet in 2021 women and girls continue to have to travel to England to access abortion services, are forced to continue a pregnancy against their wishes or take unregulated abortion pills.

"The Commission brought this case because of the unacceptable delay in the provision of adequate services."

Ms Kilpatrick added: "The Commission notes the judge's observation that the Commission's letter before action prompted the Secretary of State to take action.

"We hope the judgment does the same for the Department of Health.

"The NI Executive's responsibility to uphold the human rights of women and girls remains. We will continue to monitor progress on the commissioning and funding of the service in Northern Ireland."