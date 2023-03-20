Lifeguards to stand trial accused of offences related to swimmer’s death

Three lifeguards were today ordered to stand trial accused of offences relating to the death of a swimmer five years ago.

Standing side by side at Newry Magistrates’ Court, the defendants confirmed that each of them are aware of the charges against them alleging that, being an employee, they were in breach of their duty to others on April 7, 2017, in that they allegedly “failed to take reasonable care for the health and safety of other persons who may be affected by your acts or omissions at work”.

The three defendants are Cathal Forrest-McVeigh (33), from Dunamony Road in Dungannon, William Holden (24), from Unshinagh Lane in Portadown, and James Monaghan (24), from Folly Lane in Armagh.

The charge arises following the tragic death of 20-year-old Christopher Rogers, who passed away after he fell unwell following a training session at the Orchard Leisure Centre in Armagh.

It was reported at the time that Christopher, who was a member of Armagh Swimming Club, was rushed to Craigavon Area Hospital, where doctors battled to save him.

None of the alleged facts surrounding the charge were opened in court, but a prosecuting lawyer submitted that there was a prima facie case against the defendants, which was conceded by their respective lawyers.

The court clerk told them that, although not obliged to, they had the right to comment on the charge and to call evidence on their own behalves, but they declined the opportunity.

Freeing the defendants in their own bail of £500, District Judge Trevor Browne returned the case to Newry Crown Court, but did not set a date for their arraignment.