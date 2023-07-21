Limavady man charged with arson intending to endanger life after link to footwear evidence

While Detective Constable Dallas submitted that the trainers worn by Darrell Toner were “distinctive”, defence solicitor Patrick McGurk stressed how the CCTV footage capturing the foot and lower leg of a person “is the sole evidence” against the 46-year-old and therefore not enough to warrant a remand into custody.

Appearing in the dock of Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, Toner, from Glenview Drive in Limavady, was charged with a single count of arson with intent to endanger his neighbour’s life on July 20 this year, in that he allegedly damaged, by fire, an oil heating tank and neighbouring flats.

DC Dallas outlined how the neighbour had been woken by a “loud bang” at 3am and, when he looked out of his bedroom window, he saw that his oil tank was on fire. He then left the flat and called the NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), which, in turn, contacted the PSNI after the crew opined “it was deliberate ignition”.

The alleged intended victim had installed a CCTV camera in the rear yard, but when that was checked it was noted that around half an hour before the incident, someone had snuck into the yard and tilted the camera downwards, so all it captured was the lower leg of a person wearing a navy tracksuit and a training shoe with a “distinctive” sole and lace pattern.

“Police at the scene saw the defendant in the car park outside the flats and, from speaking to the complainant and seeing the footage, they noted that the trainers were the same, so, as a result, he was arrested,” said the detective.

He revealed that “there’s a significant history between the men”, in that Toner is subject to an Enhanced Combination Order and a restraining order in favour of his victim as a result of a previous offence.

Turning back to the fire itself, the officer said that while there was not yet an estimate as regards the cost of the damage, he outlined how the oil tank had been “completely destroyed”, with neighbouring oil tanks having started to melt. The blaze had also damaged windows at the property and had set fire to a kitchen window, which was thankfully extinguished by the NIFRS.

Arrested and interviewed, Toner denied any involvement in setting the fire and was adamant that neither his prints nor DNA would be found on the CCTV camera or on a box of matches recovered from the scene, nor would forensic scientists find any evidence of accelerant on his clothing.

DC Dallas said police were objecting to bail due to concerns that Toner would commit further offences.

Mr McGurk argued, with forensic tests likely to take many months, Toner could be freed on bail with a package of conditions and a geographical bar from entering Limavady or contacting the alleged victim.

“He absolutely denies being involved in this serious offence,” said the solicitor.

“The sole evidence appears to be the shoes that he was wearing at the time. And these are Kappa shoes, which are very popular. I cannot imagine a jury convicting him on the basis of that alone.”

Adjourning the case to August 14, Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers said that, although she would grant Toner bail, it would be to an address to be approved by police, along with other conditions including not to be drunk in public and to stay out of Limavady.