Limavady man who assaulted police at Roe Park wedding fined £450

A man who turned a celebration of love at a top spa resort “into the wedding from hell” was hit with fines totalling £450 today.

Cathel Graham Devine was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to a police officer he injured during the incident.

A prosecutor told Limavady Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, how police were called to the Roe Park Resort on September 15 last year over the defendant’s behaviour.

“As a result of his actions, staff had to restrain him and when police arrived and spoke to him, he started to struggle and resist the police,” said the lawyer.

Devine (35) “was put to the ground with the assistance of other guests and handcuffed by police”.

But during the struggle, a constable suffered an injured knee after Devine pushed the officer into a table, the lawyer explained.

Taken into custody and interviewed, Devine, of St Mary’s Close in Limavady, told police he had “no memory of the incident” but did accept that he had resisted police.

He later entered guilty pleas to being disorderly at the hotel, as well as resisting and assaulting police.

Defence solicitor Paddy McGurk told the court Devine presented as “absolutely contrite and remorseful about his conduct”.

He conceded that while Devine had been before a court 15 years ago, he had turned his life around and now “works every hour that God sends” in order to provide for his family.

District Judge Peter King said the record “suggests a man who has completely turned his life around”, and given his income, would impose financial penalties.

“Mr Devine turned this into the wedding from hell,” the judge said.

He ordered the defendant to pay the fines and compensation within 16 weeks.