Limerick murder accused held in custody in NI as court awaits international letter of request for evidence

An international letter of request for evidence is being sought over the alleged killing of a woman during a “sexual exchange” in Limerick , a Belfast court has heard.

Prosecutors also disclosed that detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 27-year-old Geila Ibram are continuing to compile CCTV footage and obtain witness statements.

Habib Shamel (32) is currently in custody charged with murdering her on April 4 this year.

Ms Ibram’s mutilated body was discovered at an apartment block in the Dock Road area of Limerick.

The victim, who was originally from Romania, died from multiple stab wounds inflicted to the neck, face and abdomen in a vicious and frenzied attack, according to police.

Shamel, an Afghani national with an address at Cecil Street in Limerick, was later arrested in the Malone area of south Belfast.

He has been charged with Ms Ibram’s murder under the Criminal Jurisdiction Act 1975, which allows the PSNI to prosecute in Northern Ireland if a suspect has travelled from another jurisdiction.

A previous court heard he had allegedly arranged a “sexual exchange” with the victim on the day she died.

CCTV footage allegedly showed him arriving at her property and then leaving again less than two minutes later.

Detectives claim he injured his hand during the suspected encounter and attended hospital in Limerick before travelling north by bus.

With the PSNI providing assistance in the murder investigation, Shamel was considered too great a risk to release on bail.

At a further hearing in Belfast Magistrates’ Court today it was disclosed that a formal International Letter of Request (ILOR) remains outstanding.

“It’s with the authorities in the Republic of Ireland,” a Crown lawyer said.

He also set out the ongoing investigative steps in the probe into Ms Ibram’s killing.

“Gardai are continuing to gather witness statements, process forensics and compile CCTV footage,” the prosecutor added.

“That will all be available on receipt of the ILOR, it has to go through a rather convoluted procedure.”

District Judge Steven Keown adjourned the case to June 27 for a further update.