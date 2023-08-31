Lisburn fraudster has sentence increased after appeal

A Lisburn man who pled guilty to offences including fraud and criminal damage had his sentence increased.

Darragh Claxton, 20, had previously been handed a five-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to offences on dates between November 2021 and September 2022.

The sentence – which was handed down for offences including harassment, criminal damage, fraud by false representation, and engaging in aggressive commercial practice – was increased from five months to nine months at Craigavon County Appeal Court on Tuesday.

The sentence for the offence of criminal damage was increased from five months to nine months, with the sentences for all offences to be served concurrently.

Chief Inspector Moore said: “Darragh Claxton took advantage of these victims by canvassing for work in a pressurised manner, and in some cases demanding money or payment, then failing to carry out or complete the work, and keeping the money.

“He chose a callous disregard for those he chose to defraud, knowing that they were vulnerable.

“I hope that this sentencing sends out a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of crime. We will continue to work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts, so that the victims receive the justice they deserve.

“I’m asking you to please take the time to talk to any friends or family members who may be older or vulnerable. Please ask them to be mindful of anyone who calls to their door and tries to pressurise them into purchasing goods or services.

“Report any activity that raises your suspicions to police immediately. Your support can help to deter criminals and reduce crime in your area. Call us on the non-emergency number 101.”