Lisburn man accused of assaulting drinking buddy and stealing his wallet is remanded into custody

Appearing at Armagh Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Newry, Glenn King (30) confirmed that he understood the seven charges against him, all alleged to have been committed on August 22 this year.

King, from Montgomery Drive in Lisburn, is charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, robbing the alleged victim’s wallet, making a threat to kill him, possessing a metal bar with intent to commit assault, and assaulting and resisting police.

Constable Brown told the court he believed he could connect King to each of the charges and that police had objections to bail amid fears that King would commit further offences or interfere with the witness.

He outlined how the alleged victim had been drinking with King at a property in Donard Gardens, Lurgan, when there was a “verbal altercation” and King allegedly “grabbed him by the neck” and began punching him.

With the complainant knocked to the ground and “held down by the neck”, King allegedly continued punching and kicking him before grabbing a metal bar and using that to continue the alleged assault.

“Demands were made for his wallet and he handed over his black leather wallet, which contained £180-200,” said the officer, claiming that King “threatened to shoot him [the victim] and members of his family with a flock pistol”.

Constable Brown said the alleged victim managed to escape by climbing out of a bathroom window and he contacted police after a taxi took him home, adding that, while he has not yet made a formal statement, there are concerns that he sustained fractures to his jaw and nose, as well as a spinal injury.

When officers went to arrest King “he became aggressive” and allegedly struck a female officer in the face with his forearm.

Defence counsel Patrick Taggart conceded that King’s record “does him no credit whatsoever” but argued that, with the case likely to take a significant time to investigate, conditions such as geographic restrictions could be imposed to address police concerns.

District Judge Anne Marshall was scathing, however, describing King’s record as “atrocious for violence”, so while Mr Taggart did the best he could, “there are no circumstances I can think of that I would grant bail”.

Remanding King into custody, she adjourned the case to September 14.