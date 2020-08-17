Lisburn man admits causing death of west Belfast pensioner George McCaul by careless driving

Mr McCaul, who was 81 and from Twinbook, died after being struck by a car at Kingsway in the Upper Lisburn Road area of Dunmurry in October 2018.Robert Thomas Devenney, from Front Road in Lisburn, appeared at a remote hearing at Belfast Crown Court on Monday via a videolink with his solicitor's office.After confirming he could hear the court clerk, two charges were then put to the 39-year old.When a charge of causing Mr Caul's death by dangerous driving on October 21, 2018 was put to Devenney, he replied: "Not guilty to dangerous, guilty to careless causing death, Your Honour."He entered a "not guilty" plea to a second charge of driving dangerously on roads including the M1 motorway, Belfast and Blacks Road, Belfast.Defence barrister Niall Hunt said that following Devenney's plea to a charge of causing death by careless driving as opposed to dangerous driving, he anticipated discussions within the prosecution and will "await further developments in that regard".Following Devenney's pleas, Judge Stephen Fowler QC said the case should be reviewed in two weeks time, and re-listed it on September 1.