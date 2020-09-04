Lisburn man who spat at police and doctor during coronavirus pandemic jailed

A man who spat at police officers and a doctor during the coronavirus pandemic has been jailed for five months.

Emmett Byrne targeted them after being taken to a hospital in Belfast in a drunken and agitated state.

The 25-year-old, of Glenmore Walk in Lisburn, Co Antrim, admitted three counts of assault on police, disorderly behaviour and common assault.

Belfast Magisrates' Court heard he was spotted running in and out of traffic at Divis Street in the city on June 13.

Police detained him and tried to administer first aid for a cut to his hand, according to the prosecution.

But Byrne continued to be agitated, flailing his arms and shedding blood.

Handcuffs and limb restraints were deployed as he was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment.

On arrival he spat in the direction of a doctor in the police vehicle, the court heard.

During triage at the hospital he spat in the direction of three officers, hitting one of them on the head.

"He continued to shout and swear at the top of his voice," the Crown lawyer added.

Defence solicitor Paul Dougan stressed his client's complete remorse for his actions.

"He's entirely apologetic and contrite, his immediate response after being charged was that he had no memory of the events whatsoever," Mr Dougan said.

He added that Byrne has been in custody since the incident, and accepted a jail term was inevitable.

Imposing five months imprisonment, District Judge George Conner said: "Spitting in this current environment calls for a custodial sentence."