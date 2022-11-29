Lisburn man who wielded knife and gun at Bow Street Mall faces five-year jail term

A man who admitted walking around a busy shopping centre in Lisburn with a gun and knife “in full public view” faces a minimum five-year sentence, a court heard today .

Standing in the dock of Craigavon Crown Court, Gregory Wallace (50) entered guilty pleas to six of the nine offences against him relating to events at Bow Street Mall on February 22.

Wallace, from Johnston Way in Lisburn, admitted having a firearm, namely an airsoft pistol, without a certificate; having an airsoft pistol loaded with metal ball bearings under suspicious circumstances; possessing two knives in public; theft of £54 of groceries from Tesco; and two counts of having loaded firearms in public, namely an airsoft rifle and a pistol, “without lawful authority or reasonable excuse”.

None of the background circumstances were opened in court, but previous hearings have heard how security staff at Bow Street Mall shopping centre in Lisburn city centre contacted the police at around 2.45pm on Tuesday, February 22, when they saw Wallace walking around with a knife and a handgun tucked into the waistband of his trousers.

He walked over to Costa Coffee where he was talking to another customer until a police dog handler and Armed Response Unit arrived at the scene and approached Wallace.

As they did so, Wallace stood up and appeared to reach for the waistband of his trousers.

Believing that both the police and the public “were in immediate danger”, Wallace was tackled to the ground by officers.

“He talked about being a soldier and Covid-19 was his enemy and he was prepared to die,” claimed a police officer, adding that Wallace also “asked officers to shoot him”.

The gun in Wallace’s waistband turned out to be an airsoft pistol and the officer said that he had a sports bag with him, which, when searched, was also found to contain a similar type of handgun, a rifle and a smoke grenade.

There was also several stolen food items and an empty bottle of Southern Comfort.

When the “heavily intoxicated” Wallace was taken to A&E, police found another knife on his person, while follow-up searches at his home uncovered a further 20 airsoft-type weapons, including pistols, rifles and shotguns.

During police interviews, he admitted he had stolen and drunk the bottle of Southern Comfort after taking “double of his medication” that morning.

He confirmed that he left his house with the bag that morning, claiming he had the guns “for airsoft” and that he had the knives “for his own protection”, as he is under threat.

“This incident has caused fear, distress and alarm to witnesses,” said a police officer, who conceded that Wallace was “lucky not to have been shot”.

In court today, defence counsel Joel Lindsay revealed that, given the offences under the firearms legislation, Wallace faces a mandatory five-year minimum sentence, but “I will be asking you [Judge Patrick Lynch KC] to take a certain course and find that there are exceptional circumstances”.

“We will get to that when we get there,” added the barrister, as he applied for sentencing to be adjourned while probation compiles a pre-sentence report.

Freeing Wallace on continuing bail, the judge ordered the report and told the defendant to return to court on January 19.