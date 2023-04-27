Lisburn pensioner who had almost 20,000 indecent images of children bailed

A Lisburn man was today granted bail and ordered to sign the sex offenders register after he admitted having almost 20,000 indecent images of children.

Standing in the dock of Craigavon Crown Court, Thomas Hamilton pleaded guilty to 14 of the 15 charges against him, committed over a near seven year time span between April 2015 and February last year.

The 67-year-old, from Ward Avenue in the city, admitted 11 charges of making or possessing indecent images of children and single counts of having extreme pornography, having prohibited images and, most significantly, distributing indecent images.

While none of the facts were opened, one charge reveals how Hamilton had 18,811 indecent images and others which suggest that young children were recorded being sexually abused by adults.

The one charge which Hamilton denied appears to relate to an 11-minute video and while that was left on the books, prosecuting lawyer Joseph Murphy confirmed that when it came to sentencing, “the full facts will be opened”.

Freeing Hamilton on continuing bail and ordering the pervert to sign the police sex offenders register, Judge Patrick Lynch KC adjourned passing sentence until June 8 by which time he ought to have received reports from a psychiatric and from the probation board.