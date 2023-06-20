Lisburn woman whose dogs attacked girl (9) handed two-year conditional discharge

A judge has issued a warning to owners of “potentially dangerous dogs” as she sentenced a Lisburn woman whose two bull terriers attacked a nine-year-old girl.

Rachel Davies’ dogs, Rascal and Luna, chased the child, who suffered bites and scratches to her head, face and neck in a “prolonged” attack, the city’s magistrates’ court heard today.

District Judge Rosie Watters described photographs of the girl’s injuries in the aftermath as “shocking” and a prosecutor described the photos as “harrowing”.

Handing Davies a two-year conditional discharge today, District Judge Watters said the case highlighted that “people who own dogs which are potentially dangerous should think about their responsibilities and the ultimate cost before they take on that responsibility”.

While District Judge Watters also ordered Davies to pay £200 in court costs and £500 compensation, she commented that the amount “doesn’t even come close to what the full compensation should be”.

Davies, of Ashmount Gardens, Lisburn, had earlier entered guilty pleas to two counts of having a dog which attacked and injured a child.

Opening the facts of the case, prosecuting counsel Conleth Rooney outlined how the victim was at Davies’ house doing homework with the defendant’s daughter when the incident happened on September 27 last year.

The two bull terriers had been kept in the kitchen behind a gate, but they were able to push it open and began to lick the victim’s hand.

Mr Rooney said Luna “began to jump and scratch at the back of the girl” and, when she ran upstairs to get away from them, the two dogs chased her.

The defendant’s daughter tried unsuccessfully to stop the dogs leaving the room, but they ran after the girl upstairs and she was “quite badly attacked” in a bedroom.

“The attack consisted of bites and scratches to her head, face and neck,” said Mr Rooney.

He said the attack continued “effectively for a prolonged period of time, until the defendant’s son was able to wrestle the dogs off her [the victim] and put them behind a closed door”.

The nine-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance.

As regards the victim’s injuries, “this is a case where a picture paints a thousand words”, said Mr Rooney, describing the photographs as “quite harrowing”.

District Judge Watters agreed they were “shocking”, but Mr Rooney told her that, thankfully, the girl had been left with “minor scarring”.

As regards Davies’ actions, Mr Rooney told the court Davies voluntarily relinquished the two dogs to the council the very next day and they have been put down.

Describing it as an exceptionally sad case, defence counsel Conor Lunny said Davies had fully complied with the council, had already expressed remorse and, “for what its worth, she apologises again in open court to the girl and her family”.

Mr Lunny said one aspect of the case was that, since the incident, the friendship between the two girls “seems to have drifted somewhat”, but Davies “has done everything which would have been expected of her”.

Mr Lunny said, while it was not commensurate in the slightest with any civil claim for compensation which may come to fruition, Davies had gathered together £500, which she had brought to court.

District Judge Watters reacted with surprise when she heard that Davies has a third bull terrier, commenting: “I would have thought [the attack] would have been such a sharp learning curve that she might have made sure she was never the owner of a dog again.”

“I mean, you hear awful stories, and this is a pretty bad one, from any point of view [...] But, I mean, dogs can kill children and there are stories in the news all the time about what damage dogs can do,” said District Judge Watters.

Mr Lunny said, however, Davies had owned that “very docile dog” for the past six years.

Mr Rooney highlighted that the council would have been “fully aware” of that animal when they were investigating the attack and yet he had no instructions to seek either its destruction or a deprivation order.

“There’s no information that this [third] dog is dangerous,” said Mr Rooney.

Imposing the order for court costs, District Judge Watters allowed Davies six months to pay.