Liverpool man caught with cocaine disembarking Stena Line in Belfast sentenced

A father-of-five from Liverpool who was caught with packages of cocaine at the Stena Line terminal in Belfast avoided being sent to jail today.

Three of Scott McNally's children were present when he was stopped and searched at the ferry terminal in October 2021.

The 41-year-old, from Utting Avenue in Liverpool, appeared at Belfast Crown Court remotely from England where he was sentenced for three drugs offences.

McNally — described by the Crown as a “one-man band” drug dealer — was handed a 15-month sentence which was suspended for three years by Judge Paul Ramsey.

He admitted three offences arising from his arrest, including possessing cocaine with intent to supply on October 6, 2021.

On that date, McNally was detained by police in Belfast as he was disembarking the ferry from Liverpool with three of his children.

Stena Line ferry

He was seen stuffing something he had taken from his coat into his underwear, and when searched, police found three packages containing 32 grams of cocaine along with two bags of a cutting agent.

Two phones were also seized and when examined, a series of texts were located regarding the supply of cannabis on dates between April 21 and May 2, 2021, and a single text regarding the supply of cocaine on April 20, 2021.

Crown barrister Jim Johnston spoke of the “sizable amount” of cocaine seized on McNally who he described as “a retailer supplying for commercial gain”.

The prosecutor added McNally “appears to be a one-man band but he is supplying to people here who supply on.”

Defence barrister Seamus McIlroy spoke of McNally's early pleas to the offences, adding that in the intervening period since his arrest, his client has not come to further police attention.

Telling the court a background of “addiction, debts and threats” led to McNally's offending, Mr McIlroy said a prison sentence would mean he would be unable to provide for his children.

Noting McNally worked full-time installing insulation at power stations, Judge Ramsey said this salary helped to support his children.

Saying the youngsters would “lose that important source of income” if their father went to jail, Judge Ramsey said that “on balance” he was prepared to suspend the 15-month sentence he imposed.

Addressing McNally on the video link, Judge Ramsey said: “You are a man of mature years, you should know better and perhaps the time that has passed since these offences has provided you with an opportunity to re-assess your life.

“You are old enough to realise you have an addiction problem which you need to get help with.”

The case concluded when Judge Ramsey warned McNally that any offending over the next three years would result in the suspended sentence being activated.