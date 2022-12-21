Liverpool man remanded in custody over drugs worth £1m found hidden in beds after vehicle searched at Belfast Harbour

Handout photo issued by PSNI of £1m of suspected cannabis found concealed within divan beds in a vehicle in Belfast

A 33-year-old man was remanded into custody today accused of having £1m worth of cannabis concealed inside beds.

The drugs were found during a joint policing operation at Belfast Harbour on Tuesday morning.

James John Murphy appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court on charges connected to the seizure.

Murphy, of Dencourt in Liverpool, is accused of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

The haul was discovered after a vehicle was stopped and searched by detectives from the PSNI’s organised crime unit, supported by Border Force staff and Belfast Harbour Police.

Quantities of suspected cannabis had allegedly been vacuum packed and hidden within divan beds.

According to polic,e the illicit consignment has an estimated street value of £1m.

During today’s brief hearing, Murphy’s lawyers indicated they needed more time to prepare and mount a structured application for bail.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded the defendant in custody, to appear in court again on January 5.