Londonderry care home assistant ill-treated elderly patients

A judge has criticised the management of a residential care home, where elderly patients suffering from dementia reside, for its failure to properly react to complaints from staff members about how one of their colleagues had ill-treated several patients in her care.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said management at the Seymour Gardens Residential Home at Nelson Drive in the Waterside area of Derry had "reacted badly" when staff members reported to them that one of their colleagues, Violet Campbell (68), a care assistant for over 30 years, had verbally and physically abused four patients.

In a reserved judgment on Monday following a day-long contest at the Magistrate's Court in Derry on March 31, Mr. McStay yesterday convicted Campbell, from Abbeydale in the Waterside, of four of the five ill-treatment charges she had denied. She was convicted of committing the four offences in the residential home, a 25-bed facility run by the Western Health and Social Care Trust, between September 2017 and December 2018.

Five of her former work colleagues gave evidence against her before Mr Liam McStay. They said she had both verbally and physically ill-treated the patients in her care. Some of the ill-treatment involved Campbell slapping one patient on the legs. She also placed a running shower head into a patient's face and shouted at her "I will shut you up". Campbell also shouted at another patient who was in bed "get up, get up, you are stinking, you are in that bed for 17 hours".

When challenged by one of her former work colleagues, several of whom said their reported concerns to senior staff or management went unheeded, Campbell told her, "if you say that to anybody you will never come near Nelson Drive again". One former work colleague told the hearing that Campbell was "a cruel person. she does not like to care for people.

"I reported my concerns to senior staff and management, but I was told to calm down and nothing was done about it, yet again. Violet was reported countless times but management never dealt with it. My concerns were not dealt with at all", she said.

Convicting Campbell of four of the five ill-treatment charges, Mr. McStay said the victims, like all patients in the care home, deserved to be treated with dignity, respect and autonomy. The Deputy District Judge said that Campbell's evidence was "totally inconsistent" with that given by her former work colleagues. He said Campbell's attitude to the victims she had ill-treated was inexcusable and insulting.

"I was concerned during the course of the evidence about the culture allowed to exist in this home. This is a home where the patients with dementia are entitled to be treated at all times with dignity and respect..

"I am concerned about the evidence from witnesses regarding their reluctance to report their concerns to management and that when efforts were made to do so, management reacted badly in a way which effectively deadened the reporting of further concerns", he said.

In her evidence Campbell denied all of the allegations and described herself as "just a carer. I am an ordinary girl doing an everyday job".

She said her former work colleagues who gave evidence against her were "motivated by jealousy. They are all five friends with each other".

Mr McStay said he wanted the benefit of a pre-sentence report before he sentences Campbell, who had no previous criminal record. He adjourned sentencing until June 7.