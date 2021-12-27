Londonderry man faces multiple charges over alleged Christmas Day kidnapping and hijacking

Stock image: The judge said bail could be granted. Photo: feedough

A twenty-eight-year-old man has appeared before a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court on multiple charges relating to an alleged kidnapping and hijacking on Christmas Day.

Daryl McMonagle – also known as Holden - from Eden Terrace, Derry/Londonderry, is accused of kidnapping a male and seizing control of his Audi A6 by force or threat, driving it while unfit through drink or drugs and without a licence or insurance.

He is further accused of assaulting and threatening to kill the male, causing damage to the stolen vehicle, possessing cocaine and failing to provide a specimen following arrest on suspicion of driving while unfit.

Offending is alleged to have occurred in the Argyle Street area of Derry/Londonderry.

A detective constable told the court all charges could be connected.

She explained police responded to a call from the victim during the early hours of Christmas Day, who said his taxi had been hijacked by the defendant, whom he had picked up as a booked fare.

He had picked up McMonagle from an address and was taking him to the Northland Road area.

On arrival, McMonagle accused the victim of short-changing him when paying the fare, before getting into the front of the vehicle demanding money and claiming to have a knife.

He directed the victim to drive to a stipulated place while stating, “I have a knife. I’ll kill you. I’ll cut your throat.”

When the victim refused and attempted to drive to Strand Road PSNI Station, McMonagle, “grabbed the steering wheel and said ‘Go back. I have a knife’”.

The victim drove on until told to stop, when McMonagle took hold of the car keys and walked off with them.

During an attempt to retrieve them, the victim was punched to the face. He returned to his taxi to phone police, at which point McMonagle ran back and the victim was forced to flee on foot.

While some distance from his vehicle, the victim observed McMonagle get into it.

Police were alerted and traced the taxi booking and phone number to the defendant. The taxi was located and close to this, a road sign was noted to be damaged.

Information was received that McMonagle was in the Castle Court area, where he was arrested. In the process of this, he shouted and roared.

Once in custody, a search revealed a tub of white powder was found in his pocket. This transpired to be cocaine.

McMonagle refused to provide a sample of breath.

During interview, he described drinking 12 pints of beer at a friend’s house.

He claimed to have no recall beyond this as he was intoxicated, including threatening the victim, but accepted his phone number was used to call the taxi.

McMonagle told police he had no memory because he was intoxicated, but when pressed on the attack, he said, “that would be unusual” for him.

Opposing bail, the detective said McMonagle has 34 previous convictions consisting of motoring, theft and assaults.

“If released, police believe he is likely to commit further offences.. He has shown disregard for the criminal justice system in the past.”

A defence barrister conceded McMonangle’s previous is significant and the current charges are serious, however he argued bail could be granted with appropriate conditions.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said while McMonagle poses “a significant danger to any taxi-driver while intoxicated”, bail could be granted.

This was set at £300 and there is to be no contact with the alleged victim and McMonagle cannot be in either front seat of any vehicle.

There is also a complete ban on alcohol.

The case will be mentioned again at Derry/Londonderry Magistrates Court on 17 January.