Gwendaline McCarter (43) and Christopher McCarter (24) caused unnecessary suffering to two dogs, one of which died.

A dog warden found the dogs in the McCarters' home, one of them dead and the other barking from under the kitchen table.

A mother and son who caused one terrier dog to starve to death and another terrier dog to become severely emaciated, were sentenced for the offences at the magistrates court in Londonderry.