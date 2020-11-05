Long-awaited trial of senior loyalist Winston 'Winkie' Rea to begin next week

The long-awaited trial of senior loyalist Winston Churchill Rea, repeatedly delayed because of his ill-health and the Covid-19 pandemic, has been rescheduled, albeit with two days of legal arguments, starting on Monday.

It is hoped that the Diplock-style no-jury trial of the 69-year-old wheelchair-bound pensioner, known as ‘Winkie Rea’, will begin with the prosecution opening on up to 19 charges grounded on his alleged interviews with Boston College researchers into loyalist and republican paramilitaries.

Mr Rea, from the Springwell Road, in Groomsport, Co Down, denies all of charges committed between 1973 and 1996.

They include conspiring to murder Catholic men John Devine in July 1989 and John O’Hara in April 1991, and conspiring with others to threaten to kill LVF leader Billy Wright in August 1996.

He has also pleaded not guilty to firearms and other terror-related charges, including conspiring to possess firearms secured from the Ulster Resistance paramilitary group on dates between November 1986 and October 1994.

His trial, before Mr Justice McAlinden, was to have started last Monday, but was adjourned over concerns of Mr Rea’s health and his ability to follow proceedings.

At the time Mr Justice McAlinden insisted, given medical and other evidence, including his own observations of Mr Rea’s “demeanour” in court, that a number of remedial measures be in place “to ensure a fair trial process... (or) ...the trial will not be proceeding”.

They included a review of Mr Rea’s transport needs allowing him easy access to the court; the provision of a suitable chair, to be assessed as appropriate by an occupational therapist for Mr Rea; the provision of a suitable rest room for him during designated breaks; and finally the appointment of a ‘Registered Intermediary' to ensure he can cope and follow proceedings.

On Thursday it was reported that most of those provisions were either available or were in-hand, and should not “jeopardise” the trial start on Monday.

However, it was decided that even if Mr Rea were not able to appear then, the court could still deal with a number of purely legal matters in his absence.