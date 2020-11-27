Lord Chief Justice backs judge in prostitution row after DUP peer's intervention

Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan has backed a district judge over comments made in court which saw a man handed a 12-month conditional discharge after admitting paying for sex with a prostitute.

District Judge Ted Magill asked a solicitor for the Public Prosecution Service to "explain to me how it is a criminal offence for two adults to engage in paid for consensual sexual activity?

"They both engaged in it - he's arrested and spends the night in custody and she's not."

The comments were later challenged by a DUP peer who had campaigned to make the procurement of sexual services illegal.

The defendant in the case, Daniel Buga (41), whose address was given as Grove Place in the Carlisle Road area of Derry, pleaded guilty to a single charge of paying for sexual services by a person in a house at Grove Place last weekend.

When the prosecutor replied that "sex trafficking is a problem here", Mr Magill said the defendant was not charged with that.

"The facts are he attended with a prostitute, they did engage in sexual activity which he paid for, then, for whatever reason, the police arrived," the magistrate said.

"He admits to committing an offence and is arrested. She is not despite the fact they both engaged in some sexual consensual activity.

"It is hard for me to wrap my head around that because it means if two people decided to go inside for paid for sex, one is guilty and the other isn't."

The comments were later described as "deeply concerning" by a DUP peer.

Lord Morrow described the comments of the judge as "unfortunate".

The peer fought to have the purchase of sexual services made illegal, and some convictions have already been recorded in courts here since the legislation was passed in 2015.

"The judge's remarks are deeply concerning," said Lord Morrow.

"The decision to only criminalise the buyer rather than the seller was subject to extensive debate and scrutiny in the Assembly during the passage of the relevant legislation.

"This is where questions of this nature are rightly determined."

Lord Morrow said he would be raising the issue with the Lord Chief Justice, Sir Declan Morgan, who said no contact has yet been made from the peer.

A spokesperson from the Lord Chief Justice's Office confirmed: "This office has seen Lord Morrow's statement but he has not been in contact.

"We can confirm that the judge was aware of the legislation and penalties that can be imposed.

"He dealt with the case on the basis of the circumstances put before the court."

Judges are bound by sentencing guidelines and must take into account mitigating circumstances, such as early guilty pleas, cooperation with police and remorse, as well as aggravating factors such as intent and excessive violence.