Lorry driver charged over £2m cannabis seizure at Belfast Harbour to be released on bail, court rules

Suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of around £2m seized (Pic: PSNI)

A lorry driver charged with having £2m worth of cannabis seized at Belfast Harbour is to be released on bail, a High Court judge ruled today.

Mark Burke was detained after police found 130kg of the drugs hidden inside a trailer on June 1.

The 25-year-old denies knowing anything about the consignment and claimed he had been returning from a Christian festival in England.

Burke, of Ballynabragget Road in Donaghcloney, Co Down, faces charges of possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Officers stopped his heavy goods vehicle after it arrived on a ferry from Cairnryan.

Prosecution counsel said searches of the trailer uncovered the haul of herbal cannabis concealed among mattresses and tents.

“The street value is believed to be around £2m,” she confirmed.

During interviews Burke said he had worked as an HGV driver travelling throughout the UK and Ireland for a number of years.

He claimed to have been instructed to pick up the trailer which was empty at the point of collection.

A previous court heard he also told police he was driving back from a Christian festival in Brighton, stopped for legal breaks along the route and named who he was working for under subcontract.

Despite Burke’s clear record, the prosecutor argued that his “clean hands” were what allegedly made him of use to the criminal gang responsible for the cannabis.

“The value of the drugs seized would suggest that he is a trusted individual within the organisation,” she contended.

“It is suggestive of a position beyond that of a mere runner.”

Defence counsel Bobbie Rea argued, however, that the claims were too vague to overcome Burke’s right to be presumed innocent.

With the accused operating as a subcontracted driver, Mr Rea added: “He goes to pick up a trailer and bring it back. The trailer does not belong to him.”

Granting Burke’s application for bail, Madam Justice McBride held that the prosecution had failed to show how he could interfere with the investigation.

She ordered him to provide police with the PIN code for his mobile phone within 24 hours.

The judge also directed: “He is not allowed to drive or be a passenger in a private vehicle.”