Lorry hijacked by knife-wielding robber amid Belfast crime spree, court told

A 27-year-old man allegedly hijacked a lorry as part of an early-morning crime spree across Belfast, the High Court heard today.

Aodhan Goodwin is also accused of breaking into two homes along with a spate of robberies and theft in the city centre while armed with a knife and metal bar.

Prosecutors claimed he was involved in eight separate incidents during a four-hour period on October 26 last year.

Refusing his application for bail, Mr Justice Scoffield said: “The nature of the events must have been terrifying for those involved.”

Goodwin, of Milford Street in Belfast, faces charges of hijacking, robbery and attempted robbery, aggravated burglary, attempted theft from a vehicle, and possessing offensive weapons with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Further counts include assault on police, criminal damage to a car, and having a Class C drug.

Crown lawyer Siobhan McCrory said a man living at University Avenue fled when an intruder armed with a knife climbed through an open window and fell onto his bed in the early hours.

His housemate was grabbed by the throat and handed over £10 before the perpetrator warned against contacting the police and left.

A bicycle was taken from a neighbouring flat after the burglar slashed at the occupant with a knife, the court heard.

Later that morning a blade was also used to threaten a lorry driver parked outside a Spar on the Ormeau Road.

Demands were made for him to hand over money before he was ordered to drive towards the city centre, with his personal and work phones seized during the journey.

The victim got out and fled when he was told to stop at Donegall Square South to use the cash machine.

A similar incident involved workers unloading a food truck at Chichester Street before the driver of a Marks & Spencer lorry was targeted on nearby Callender Street.

According to Ms McCrory the knife-wielding robber took the keys to his vehicle before demanding his money, phone and wallet.

“The injured party told him he didn’t have anything, the suspect said ‘fair enough’, handed back the keys and walked down Callender Street,” counsel submitted.

Seven minutes later a further attempt was made to steal a watch and Ray-Ban sunglasses from a car while their owner opened up a Tesco store at Donegall Place.

When challenged the thief got out of the vehicle, handed back the belongings and warned the victim not to “tout”, it was contended.

In a separate robbery, more than £50 in cash was stolen from a Polish national at knifepoint on College Street.

Goodwin is allegedly linked to the crime spree by CCTV footage from the relevant locations.

“Facial identification wasn’t possible due to the distance of the camera, but the physical and clothing description is broadly consistent with the victims’ accounts and puts the suspect in the relevant areas,” the prosecutor said.

She claimed police subsequently discovered Goodwin asleep with a mobile phone belonging to one victim.

A holdall at his feet allegedly contained clothing similar to that worn by the same suspected burglar and robbery.

The drivers of two of the vehicles also picked him out at identification procedures, the court heard.

During the hearing defence barrister Kelly Doherty argued that Goodwin suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

His mother also told the court she was willing to have him live with her.

But despite praising her “loving and patient attitude”, Mr Justice Scoffield ruled that Goodwin must remain in custody due to the risk of re-offending.

He confirmed: “The correct result in the public interest is for the applicant to be refused bail.”