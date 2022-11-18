Lough Erne altercation: Man charged initially suspected of murder bid, court told

Police attend an incident in the Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen

A man charged following an incident at Lough Erne Resort in Co Fermanagh on Sunday was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Daniel Comerforde is accused of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to a male, having a hammer as a weapon, affray and damaging a glass door at the hotel.

Comerforde (34), from Mic Uilliam Heights, Dublin, initially appeared in court on Tuesday, where a detective constable confirmed all charges could be connected.

There was no application for bail at that stage but this was revisited at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court today.

The detective explained that on the afternoon in question (November 13) a series of “panicked” 999 calls were received regarding large-scale disorder at the resort.

A male injured party reported being struck to his head and shoulder with a hammer.

On arrival, officers stopped a silver car as it drove away from the resort, which had Comerforde behind the wheel.

A search of the vehicle recovered a hammer and a pair of gloves under the driver’s seat.

He was arrested and, whilst initially suspected of attempted murder, this was instead confirmed as attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

In response to an enquiry by Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare, the detective said Comerforde did not answer any questions put to him during interview.

Further investigations were carried out and it emerged that a group attended the resort to demonstrate against the Irish National Party, who were holding a conference.

The group became aggressive and attempted to enter the conference, during which damage was caused to double glass doors.

The detective constable told the court that CCTV showed a male matching Comerforde’s description smashing the glass with a hammer.

While he was in custody, further information was received alleging he had attempted to strike the injured party using his car.

A defence solicitor informed the court he had engaged extensively with police over the past few days, who have now agreed to bail with a number of stringent conditions.

These include an address approved by police, a cash surety of £2,500 to be lodged with the court, signing three times weekly with police and surrender of his passport.

Comerforde is also banned from entering the Lough Erne Resort, must have no contact with the complainant or any witnesses and must not attend any Irish National Party conferences or events.

The defence confirmed his client’s family were in attendance with the required cash and an address for release is in the process of being checked.

The case was adjourned for mention at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court next month.

At the time, police confirmed the event was disrupted by protestors but was quickly brought under control when officers attended.

Four people were taken to hospital for treatment and a further two were treated for injuries at the scene.

The Irish National Party was founded in 2016 by Justin Barrett and holds strong views against immigration, abortion, the Covid-19 vaccination and lockdown rules.