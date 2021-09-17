Louisa Fee sworn in as new Northern Ireland coroner

Lousia Fee is former legal adviser to the Police Ombudsman. Stock image

A former legal adviser to the Police Ombudsman has been appointed as a new coroner in Northern Ireland.

Louisa Fee was sworn into office before Lady Chief Justice Siobhan Keegan at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast on Friday.

Dame Siobhan told those attending the ceremony: "I'm sure her background will stand her in good stead for the challenges ahead."

Mrs Fee, who holds degrees in both Medical Science and Legal Science, has been a fully qualified solicitor since 2004.

She practiced principally in family law and was appointed to the Guardian ad Litem panel of solicitors.

In 2017 she took up a position at the Office of the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland.

Her duties involved providing expert advice to the Ombudsman and Chief Executive on all aspects of legislation relevant to the watchdog body's statutory functions.

Mrs Fee's family, friends and coronial colleagues were present for the swearing-in.

Dame Siobhan said their attendance demonstrated the personal and professional regard in which the new coroner is held.

Stressing the importance of the ceremony taking place in public, the Lady Chief Justice added: "Service in judicial office is for the benefit of the community as a whole."