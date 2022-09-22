Loyalist activist accused of participating in unlawful parade seeking disclosure of CCTV recordings from police at the scene, court told

A prominent loyalist activist accused of participating in an unlawful parade is seeking full disclosure of “strategic” police CCTV recordings at the scene, a court heard today.

Joel Keys’ lawyer also confirmed he wants the contents of a filmed media interview to be handed over as part of his defence.

Keys (21) of Finbank Court in Belfast, is facing prosecution for allegedly taking part in an unnotified public procession.

The case relates to a parade against the Northern Ireland Protocol held in the south of the city on July 8 last year.

Keys is expected to contest the charge, but did not attend Belfast Magistrates Court for the first stage in the proceedings.

It was confirmed that he is currently the only individual being prosecuted in connection with the incident.

Defence solicitor Mark Austin set out details of the evidential material sought from police, including the contents of a media clip posted online.

"There is various CCTV strategically placed by officers throughout, I want to obtain that,” Mr Austin said.

“Most importantly, the police rely heavily on an interview Mr Keys allegedly gave to Belfast Live at the time.

“None of those have been served yet.”

District Judge Amanda Henderson granted legal aid to the activist after being informed of his earnings as a supermarket worker.

She adjourned the case for four weeks, when Keys is expected to formally confirm his attitude to the charge.