Loyalist activist no longer facing prosecution for alleged participation in an unlawful parade
A prominent loyalist activist is no longer facing prosecution for alleged participation in an unlawful parade.
The charge against Joel Keys was formally withdrawn at Belfast Magistrates Court today.
A lawyer for the 21-year-old confirmed that he is to receive a caution as an alternative disposal to the case.
Mr Keys, of Finbank Court in the city, was accused of taking part in an unnotified public procession.
The case related to a parade against the Northern Ireland Protocol held in south Belfast on July 8, 2021.
Mr Keys was set to contest the charge, with disclosure of a media interview and police CCTV recordings from the scene sought as part of his defence.
Although proceedings were listed for a trial hearing, solicitor Mark Austin disclosed that prosecutors have withdrawn the charge against his client.
Mr Austin told the court: “This has been resolved and an alternative disposal agreed.”