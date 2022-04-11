Loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson in new bid to have false statement charges dropped

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson has launched fresh legal arguments to have criminal charges against him dropped.

Representing himself at Downpatrick Magistrates Court, the Co Down man argued that the Security Industry Authority had “erred in law” when they received their initial warrant four years ago and had also “breached their duty of candour” so the charges should be dismissed by way of an abuse of process.

Mr Bryson is charged with making a false statement to the Security Industry Authority and recklessly making a false statement to it on June 6, 2018 that “JJ Security Services Limited has never traded”.

A previous hearing at the High Court was told the SIA wrote to Mr Bryson in the summer of 2018 requesting information about JJ Security Services Ltd, a company where he was a named director.

It formed part of an investigation into door staff operating in the north Down area.

In his reply Mr Bryson said JJ Security Services Ltd has never traded and he does not hold any relevant information.

It is the contention that according to a £450 invoice for “SIA licensed event supervisors” at a bonfire festival in Bangor in 2017, a document created by JJ Security Services, five men were supplied for six hours at a rate of £15 per hour each.

With District Judge Amanda Brady commending him for his “well thought out submissions on a complex issue of law,” Mr Bryson submitted that to be granted their summons, the SIA had to convince a judge there was sufficient evidence to justify it.

But he claimed that in order to do so, they provided the judge with the “unlawfully obtained invoice” which related to a sole trader entity and not a limited company, neither of which had the same address.

“Put simply, the SIA produced evidence of a sole trading entity in support of claiming a limited company was trading — this is the fatal and somewhat elementary error at the heart of this case,“ said Mr Bryson.

He argued that as the summons should never have been issued, “the remedy for such an error is to stay the proceedings”.

He further submitted that as a private prosecuting body, the SIA had a “duty of candour” to disclose information to the defendant in that it was only recently, and well after the summons was issued, that a statement had been disclosed that “points firmly away from JJ Security Services Ltd having traded and therefore, towards my innocence”.

Mr Bryson submitted: “It is a cardinal error which at best, is seriously improper and at worst bad faith, in failing to discharge the duty of candour by bringing this highly relevant material to the attention of the district judge issuing the summons.”

That breach, claimed the loyalist activist, could also be resolved by Ms Brady halting the proceedings.

While counsel for the SIA, Andrew Brownlie, said he could make some oral submissions on the issues, the district judge said she would prefer to have a points in writing given the complexity of the case.

“This case could end up somewhere else and if I’m making a decision, I want that court to know what exactly I had in front of me before I make that decision,” said the judge.

“This is a very complex and complicated case and I will have to go over every part of it before I make a decision.”

The case was put back to Wednesday, May 11 for further submissions.