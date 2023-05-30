Loyalist Dee Coleman denies cocaine supply and crime property charges

Leading loyalist David ‘Dee’ Coleman appeared in court today where he denied a string of charges including breaching the Terrorist Act.

The 37-year-old was produced from HMP Maghaberry and brought into the dock at Belfast Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty to a total of 15 charges.

The charges consist of four drugs offences, four counts of possessing criminal property, six counts of contravening the requirements of the Counter-Terrorism Act 2008 and one of assaulting police.

After confirming his identity, Coleman denied all 15 charges.

He denied being concerned in the supply of cocaine on dates between February 1 and April 4, 2020.

Coleman also denied three separate charges of possessing the class A drug: one on February 13, 2020, and two charges on July 24, 2021.

The former Shankill Road man, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, also denied four counts of possessing criminal property.

These alleged offences span a period from February 13, 2020, to July 24, 2021, and involve cash totalling £7,619.67.

In addition, he had six charges of breaching the Counter-Terrorism Act 2008 put to him.

All six charges relate to Coleman’s alleged failure to notify police he had taken ownership of a car and his failure to provide the “required information” to police regarding multiple mobile phones on dates between February 13, 2020, and January 20, 2021.

The arraignment concluded when Coleman entered a not-guilty plea to a charge of assaulting a police constable on January 20, 2021.

Gavan Duffy KC, representing Coleman, spoke of “evidential issues” and said the case would “benefit” from discussions between the Crown and defence.

After hearing this, Judge Geoffrey Miller KC did not set a date for trial but said he would review the case on June 13.

Coleman was remanded back into custody ahead of next month’s review.