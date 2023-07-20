Loyalist drugs feud witness attacked with iron bar and threatened with murder, court hears

Police at the scene of an incident at Weavers Grange, Newtownards, on April 6, 2023 during loyalist feud. (Pic: Kevin Scott)

A witness against men charged in connection with an ongoing loyalist feud was allegedly attacked with a wheel brace and iron bar, the High Court heard.

Prosecutors claimed he was struck about the head and threatened with being shot in Newtownards, Co Down, last month.

Details emerged as a 21-year-old man accused of involvement in the assault was refused bail.

Reece Beattie, whose address in Newtownards is not being published, faces charges of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and witness intimidation.

The alleged victim features in the investigation into a gathering of up to 60 men in the Weaver’s Grange area of the town on April 6 when South East Antrim UDA murals were removed from properties on the estate.

He has named some of those accused of affray and unlawful assembly over that incident.

The court heard he was subsequently targeted on June 29 while walking with another male on the Circular Road.

A number of men pulled up in two vans and got out brandishing a wheel brace and a metal bar, according to his account.

One of them allegedly shouted: “Let’s go d***heads.”

Crown lawyer Mark Conlon said the complainant tried to run into a nearby garden but was approached and struck on the face with the wheel brace.

A second man then inflicted a further blow to the side of his head.

It was claimed that as the assailants left they warned: “We are coming back for you, you b******, we’re going to shoot you dead.”

Paramedics treated the witness at the scene before taking him to hospital where he received four staples for a head wound.

During a subsequent identification procedure he picked out Beattie as the man who allegedly struck him with the wheel brace, the court heard.

The defendant denies being present or having any involvement in the attack.

Opposing his application for bail, Mr Conlon submitted: “There is a concern of ongoing witness intimidation and violence being meted out.”

A defence barrister described Beattie as a vulnerable individual who has been diagnosed with autism.

He argued that relatives of the accused will provide an alibi that he was at home with them at the time of the alleged attack.

They suspect the complainant is linked to one of the feuding factions, knows Beattie and only went through the identification process as a “charade”, the court was told.

Counsel added: “The family believe (he) can’t be relied on, that he’s a liar with an animus against their son.”

Denying bail to Beattie following the hearing on Wednesday, Mr Justice Kinney cited the risks of further offences and witness interference.

He said: “It would be both impossible and wrong to ignore the context and nature of the offending alleged against this applicant.”