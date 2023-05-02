Loyalist gang involved in UDA feud planning further attacks, court told

Ryan Buster Johnston made an application for bail and denies charges of threats to kill and affray in connection with events in Donaghadee on March 31.

A crime gang locked in a feud with a rival loyalist faction is believed to be planning further revenge attacks, the High Court heard today.

Police cannot rule out retaliatory action by members of the unit now regrouped in a north Down housing estate, a judge was told.

The disclosure was made as one of the men allegedly involved in threatening to “stiff” an adversary mounted a bid to be released from custody.

Ryan Johnston, 29, denies charges of threats to kill and affray in connection with events in Donaghadee on March 31.

Adjourning his application for bail, Lord Justice McCloskey requested a full list of those facing prosecution over incidents linked to the so-called paramilitary in-fighting.

“It’s time to draw together the panoramic picture with the appropriate details,” he said.

Johnston, whose address cannot be reported, is accused of being among four men in a car when menacing comments were shouted outside the complainant’s home in the Ashfield Drive area.

Some of the occupants of the BMW X5 jeep allegedly declared: “We are going to stiff you… you’re a dead man walking.”

Police have linked that incident to the ongoing feud between rival UDA factions.

The court heard subsequent petrol bomb and arson attacks, including the setting on fire of 25 cars at a business park in Newtownards, are also connected to the violent dispute.

Prosecution counsel submitted that one element is now using the town’s Weavers Grange estate to “fall back on in an attempt to regroup and gather themselves”.

Despite that small group claiming to be protecting local families, she said residents in the area feel intimidated by their activity.

“The concern is that (this feud) will escalate and lead to a loss of life,” the barrister argued.

“Retaliatory physical action against members of (the rival faction) cannot be ruled out.

“Police hold information that this criminal gang is actively planning to take revenge on people involved in the ongoing feud in Newtownards.”

Johnston also faces further charges of common assault, affray and disorderly behaviour in connection with a separate alleged attack on a man at Ards Shopping Centre on March 31.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson contended that was “a level of contamination” by referring to other events his client is not accused of being involved in.

Emphasising how Johnston denies any wrongdoing, Mr Thompson predicted difficulties in establishing identification evidence.

But putting the hearing on hold, Lord Justice McCloskey stated: “The court cannot proceed without knowing how many people have been arrested and charged, refused bail or granted bail, since this alleged episode of paramilitary feuding began.

“I’m not suggesting we are proceeding on a wing and a prayer, but it’s not very far short of it.”