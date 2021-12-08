Loyalist killer Garfield Beattie granted bail after being returned to prison for harassing victim’s daughter

A convicted loyalist killer jailed again for sending a menacing letter to his victim's daughter has been granted bail at the High Court.

Garfield Beattie (64) secured release from custody ahead of an appeal against his 15-month prison term.

Imposing strict conditions, a judge banned him from going within four miles of victim Denise Mullen's home.

Beattie was sentenced last month for sending a letter to her signed "East Tyrone UVF".

She had been present when her father, Denis Mullen, was gunned down at their home near Moy, Co Tyrone in 1975.

The shooting was carried out by the so-called Glenanne gang, a notorious loyalist unit which operated at the height of the Troubles.

Beattie, of Moss Road in Portadown, served 16 years behind bars for his part in the murder and two other killings carried out by the gang.

He was arrested again after Ms Mullen received the letter in September 2020.

The correspondence reportedly related to a legal dispute over attempts to seize his assets.

Beattie admitted sending the letter but denied any malicious intent.

However, he was found guilty of attempted intimidation following a trial at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

A judge imposed a 15-month jail term and a restraining order to prevent any further contact with the victim's family.

Beattie is set to appeal the sentence at a County Court hearing scheduled for next Monday.

Prosecutors opposed his bid to be released in the interim, contending there was a risk of further intimidation.

A Crown lawyer claimed the letter to Ms Mullen had "strongly advised her to think again of the long-term consequences for her own personal health".

Defence counsel Tom McCreanor confirmed Beattie is not seeking to overturn his latest conviction.

But he argued there is a realistic prospect that the appeal will ultimately lead to his client receiving a non-custodial sentence.

Granting bail pending the hearing, Lord Justice McCloskey ordered Beattie to report to police daily and have no contact with Ms Mullen.

He pointed out that the defendant was at liberty throughout the case without subjecting her to any further criminality.

The judge held: "The Crown objection to the granting of bail, namely a risk of re-offending involving the injured party, is theoretical in my view."