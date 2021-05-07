Lu Na McKinney: Husband’s murder trial hears from medics who tried to save his wife

Stephen McKinney who is on trial charged with murdering his wife Lu Na McKinney

The trial of a man accused of murdering his wife during a boating holiday on Lough Erne has heard from emergency workers who tried to save her life.

Dungannon Crown Court, where Stephen McKinney (44) is standing trial over the death of his wife Lu Na (35), was told medics battled for almost an hour to resuscitate her in the early hours of April 13, 2017.

McKinney was also described to the jury of eight men and four women as appearing tearful, distressed, agitated, upset and as constantly asking about his wife’s condition.

The couple were on a boating holiday with their two children when, according to the defendant, Mrs McKinney fell into the water while checking the ropes on their cruiser, moored at the west jetty on Devenish Island.

McKinney, who lived with his family in Convoy, Co Donegal, but now has an address in Fintona, Co Tyrone, denies murder.

The trial has already heard that Mrs McKinney was in the water for around 50 minutes before being pulled out, with efforts to revive her beginning immediately afterwards.

A paramedic in the ambulance that took her to Enniskillen’s South West Acute Hospital said those efforts, which included adrenaline injections, continued during the journey.

“We tried to dry her off and placed a foil blanket over her. An assessment found no pulse, no breathing and no signs of life. We continued to provide resuscitation while transferring her to hospital,” she told the court.

Mrs McKinney was taken to hospital shortly after 2am. A little before 3am, a consultant on duty called a halt to efforts to revive her.

The consultant, referring to his notes, told the court he had “documented that resuscitative efforts were stopped at 02.52am, and that was based on a team decision that with the time elapsed... and blood test results... and no evidence of any heart beat (there was no realistic hope of life)”.

The doctor said that McKinney “appeared upset” when he was told his wife had died.

“He sat down, gesturing with his hands, waving them back and forth in the air... he was not crying, but he said ‘Why wouldn’t she listen?’” the consultant told the court.

He said McKinney went on to explain that his wife raised concerns the boat was moving after going to bed.

“He (said he) tried to reassure her but that she must have attempted to check the ropes herself and fallen into the water,” he said.

He also recalled McKinney asking him: “How am I going to tell the children?”

Another emergency department doctor who examined the defendant remembered him saying: “Lu Na went to check the ropes on the boat.”

She added he “seemed upset”, and while she could remember him being tearful, she could not say if he had been crying.

Under cross-examination, the doctor said she remembered “him looking upset and sad” and that she recorded in his medical notes: “Understandably upset as partner had just passed away.”

A paramedic who took McKinney and his two children to the hospital agreed that he had described him as “being distressed and agitated and asking about his wife and how she was”.

He said McKinney’s clothes were dry and he “seemed to remember him telling me about changing his clothes as he had been in the water”.

The defendant also told him his wife had fallen in the lough after going to check on the ropes and that he had attempted to save her.

Under cross-examination, the paramedic confirmed McKinney’s temperature at the time was borderline hypothermic.

He also told the court that while the defendant repeatedly asked about his wife, he could not say anything because she was in another ambulance.

The trial resumes on Monday.