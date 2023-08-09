Lunney family member faces trial over alleged perjury and false evidence

A member of the Lunney family, which took over the Fermanagh-based Quinn Group, has had his perjury and false evidence charges sent to the Crown court.

The case is the latest twist in the long-running feud between the Mannok management and the McGovern family, some of whom were former employees.

Previously, Patrick McGovern, from Springdale Road, Kinawley, admitted damaging a door belonging to Gareth Lunney, nephew of one the Mannok directors, as well as assaulting him on March 19, 2021. However, he denied threatening to kill him.

The offences occurred on the day his brother, Bernard McGovern, was jailed for attacking Mannok directors Kevin Lunney and Dara O’Reilly in 2019.

During a contested hearing at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court, Patrick McGovern accepted being very upset at the extent of the sentence handed down to his younger brother and had gone to Lunney’s home and damaged the door.

However, issues arose over Lunney’s evidence when it emerged he had misled the court in respect of how the damage was caused and the cost of repairs.

Gareth Lunney (36), from Market Square, Derrylin, is accused of wilfully making statements he knew to be false, namely that he paid for repairs on March 14, 2022.

It is further alleged he dishonestly made a false representation to make a gain for himself and loss to Patrick McGovern.

During the hearing, it was claimed Lunney told a repairs contractor in Belcoo that a forklift had driven into the door and he needed an invoice to present to insurers.

The contractor provided a quote for repairs, which Lunney advised the court had been carried out and paid for at a cost of £500.

He produced a document to this effect which was challenged by McGovern’s defence, who put it to Lunney that he was lying under oath.

It transpired that a witness statement provided by the contractor and corroborated by police detailed how Lunney contacted him on March 23, 2021, asking him to attend to the repairs.

When the contractor didn’t have time, Lunney requested a blank invoice, but this was refused.

During cross-examination, Lunney eventually accepted the repairs were never carried out and the £500 invoice was fraudulent. The cost of repairs was actually £98.

Giving evidence on his own behalf, McGovern accepted being upset on the day in question because of his brother’s sentencing and admitted going to the premises and damaging the door.

He further accepted assaulting Lunney and his father Peter who arrived at the scene in his car, but was adamant he had not threatened to kill either of them.

The threat charges were dismissed, and for the combined criminal damage and assault charges, McGovern was fined £500 along with £98 compensation for the door repairs.

A PSNI spokesperson later advised while no arrest was made at court, “a man was cautioned on suspicion of perjury”.

During a committal hearing on Wednesday, a prosecuting lawyer told Enniskillen Magistrates Court there is a case to answer, which was agreed by District Judge Alana McSorley.

Gareth Lunney confirmed he understood the charges.

Judge McSorley remanded him on £200 bail to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on September 6.