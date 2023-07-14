Lurgan brothers facing intimidation charge for sectarian attack on home of single mum, court told

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) are liaising with senior police to build a case against two Co Armagh brothers for criminal damage after they allegedly attacked the home of a single mum, a court heard today.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said she understood the case against 37-year-old Alister Douglas and his brother Adrian (34) “is going on indictment” and a prosecutor confirmed steps were being taken to progress the case.

Adrian Douglas and Alister Douglas arrive at court to face intimidation charges over alleged sectarian hate crime

He told Craigavon Magistrates Court the PPS are waiting to receive “material from the police re papers, awaiting results from enquiries with senior police re the form of the Crown Court case.”

The Lurgan brothers, from Charles Baron Gardens and Carrick Drive respectively, are currently charged with attempting to cause criminal damage to a door belonging to Danielle Skelton and with attempting to steal her ring doorbell worth £70.

Previous courts have heard the PPS intend to add a charge of intimidation against them arising from an allegedly sectarian incident at Ashleigh Crescent on April 30, this year.

Adrian and Alister Douglas on the Ring doorbell footage

Footage of the men ranting at the door of a young Catholic mother in the Co Armagh town after a Celtic v Rangers match was widely circulated on social media following the incident.

The recording allegedly shows the men shouting sectarian abuse such as “get this fenian out” and “the taigs in” as well as hammering and kicking the door.

On spotting the doorbell camera, one of them allegedly tried to prise it off the door frame and with the video posted online, the footage has been viewed thousands of times and has evoked public revulsion and condemnation from all quarters.

In court today, District Judge Kelly suggested adjourning the case for a month but with the senior prosecutor off on annual leave, defence solicitor Kevin McCamley suggested six weeks, so the case was put back to August 25.