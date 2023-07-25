Lurgan cannabis dealer who had drugs disguised as sweets is jailed

A “street level” drug dealer who was in possession of three different types of cannabis has been given a two-year sentence.

Craigavon Crown Court heard today that police on patrol at Northway in Portadown on February 17 last year stopped a black Volkswagen being driven by 24-year-old Dillon Campbell, who appeared “extremely nervous and there was a strong smell of cannabis emanating from the car”.

He admitted there was a small bag of herbal cannabis in his pocket, but a search of the vehicle recovered “two large Tesco bags containing a large amount of herbal cannabis, cannabis edibles and 61 bottles of THC liquid”.

Prosecuting counsel Nicola Auret told the court that police also seized drug paraphernalia including scales, empty bags, rubber bands, and £3,845 in cash.

In total, she said police retrieved 1.4kg of herbal cannabis, 3.66 litres of THC liquid and five packets of cannabis edibles.

It was heard that the edibles were marked as “Belfast fizzy fish” and “Fruittella sweets”, while the THC “shots” were labelled as cherry, strawberry and grape Kool-Aid, with Ms Auret highlighting they may have been “particularly attractive to young people”.

Arrested and interviewed, Campbell, from Lurgan Tarry in Lurgan, refused to answer police questions. Ms Auret said there was a further aggravating factor to the case in that having been granted bail, he was again caught selling drugs a month later.

Campbell later entered guilty pleas to possessing criminal property, namely the cash and two counts of possessing class B cannabis with intent to supply.

Defence counsel Conor Lunny suggested that, “like many young men in this jurisdiction”, Campbell had developed a drug addiction and was targeted by more sinister elements who gave him an “almost irresistible choice to become involved in low-level dealing or storage of drugs”. He added that “once involved in that enterprise, they really cannot escape”.

Since his arrest, the barrister said Campbell had taken steps to deal with his drug issues and asked for alternatives to an immediate custodial sentence to be considered.

However, imposing the two-year term, Judge Patrick Lynch KC said police were clear that anyone involved in the sale or supply of drugs must face an almost inevitable jail sentence, adding that the further offence a month after the initial arrest was a “serious aggravating feature”.

He concluded that, given the contents of a report, “a longer period on licence would be of benefit” to both Campbell and society in general, ordering seven months to be served in jail and the remaining under supervised licence.