Lurgan man accused of three murder bids assessed as insane, court told

A young man accused of three attempted murders in a knife attack has been assessed as insane, a court heard today.

Appearing at Craigavon Crown Court by video-link from a secure mental health facility, Ben John Gibson (20) entered not-guilty pleas to each of the four charges against him.

Gibson, from Glenfield Road in Lurgan, is accused of trying to kill three men and possessing a knife with intent to commit murder on April 11 last year.

Appealing for information at the time, a PSNI spokesperson said that, shortly before 8.25pm on the date in question, it was reported to police that one man in his 40s had been wounded in a stabbing in the Union Street area of the town.

Another man, aged in his 20s, had been injured in the Windsor Avenue area.

While both were taken to hospital, Gibson was later arrested in the Lurgan Park area.

In court today, defence barrister Greg Berry KC said he had lodged a medical report which had a “pretty comprehensive and robust finding” that Gibson was insane and therefore was “suffering from an abnormality of mind that meant he did not appreciate what he was doing”.

Prosecuting counsel Ian Tannahill told Judge Patrick Lynch KC the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) would be seeking its own report ahead of the trial, which has been scheduled for June 12.

The judge adjourned the case for two weeks for a review.