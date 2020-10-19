Lurgan man remanded into custody on explosives charges

A Lurgan man accused of making an improvised explosive device was remanded into custody on Monday.

Sean Burns (33) was refused bail during a hearing at Lisburn Magistrates' Court.

District Judge Rosie Watters said: “I think anyone involved in making an explosive device is a danger to the public... I’m concerned about further offences.”

Burns, from Woodville Street in the town, appeared in court via videolink from police custody.

He was charged with two offences — possessing explosives, namely fireworks and accelerant, and making an improvised explosives device, both under suspicious circumstances.

Giving evidence to the court, a PSNI constable said she believed she could connect Burns to each of the offences.

She outlined how police were called to a domestic incident in the early hours of Sunday and police found an item which “caused them concern.”

That item, the court heard, was a deconstructed firework and what appeared to be ball bearings, all of which had been attached to a glass bottle filled with an accelerant.

The officer said that the item had been declared as “viable.”

Once that had been seized and made safe, officers conducted a further search where they uncovered an air rifle, an “assortment” of ammunition, “15 to 20 mobile phones,” fireworks, “a large number of knives,” a baseball bat and a cross bow.

Burns was arrested and questioned about the seizures.

The court was told he claimed he did not need a certificate for the air rifle, that the ammunition was BB pellets and that the viable device was not intended for any sinister use but he was going to use it to “light a bonfire.”

The PSNI officer said police were objecting to bail due to concerns that he would commit further offences.

Under cross-examination from defence counsel Damien Halleron, the officer agreed that Burns had been freed in police bail in relation to firearms offences.

Submitting that Burns could be freed on bail with conditions to address police concerns, Mr Halleron claimed the defendant was not part of any illegal grouping or crime gang.

District Judge Watters refused to free Burns, however, and remanding him into custody until 13 November, said “he can go to the High Court for bail.”