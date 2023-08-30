Lurgan mum admits smuggling £170k worth of cannabis

Nichaela Maxwell stood in the dock at Craigavon Crown Court today as defence counsel Peter Canavan asked for the first of three counts to be put to her again.

The 26-year-old then pleaded guilty to being knowingly concerned in the importation of cannabis between April 27 and May 1, 2021.

Following her admission, two other charges of possessing the class B drug and having cannabis with intent to supply were left on file.

Although none of the facts were opened today, when Maxwell, from Toberhewny Lodge in Lurgan, first appeared in court almost two years ago a police officer explained that on May 1, the Royal Mail seized a package containing just over a kilo of cannabis.

The package was “addressed to the Maxwell’s” at the defendant’s home address, the officer said.

Four days later at Belfast International Airport, a parcel containing 251 grams of methamphetamine was seized and the mobile phone number linked to the package belonged to Maxwell.

When police searched Maxwell’s home under a warrant, officers uncovered cannabis “unwrapped in a low level kitchen cupboard” said to be worth £170,000.

In court today, Judge Patrick Lynch KC said a pre-sentence report will be required.

He freed Maxwell on bail and adjourned the case for a probation report and scheduled the plea and sentence to be heard on October 3.