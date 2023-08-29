Lurgan pair in possession of assault rifles ammunition to be sentenced next week

Two Co Armagh men were today told they will be sentenced next week for possessing magazines for an assault weapon found more than five years ago in a van.

Releasing both Lurgan defendants on continuing bail, Judge Gordon Kerr KC told Martin McKerr and Shane Stevenson: “That is not to be taken as an indication of what I will do when I come to sentence.”

McKerr (54), of Belvedere Manor, had gone on trial in June this year before the judge, sitting without a jury, and denied charges of possessing firearms in suspicious circumstances and without a firearms certificate.

Before his trial started at Belfast Crown Court, co-accused Stevenson (35), of Drumlin Drive, pleaded guilty to the same charges and also further admitted two counts of attempting to possess a document likely to be useful to terrorism.

The charges against both men dated back to February 21, 2018, when a white Peugeot van, driven by McKerr while Stevenson occupied the front seat, was stopped by police on the Levin Road in Lurgan.

A prosecution lawyer said that when the van was searched, PSNI officers found a plastic bag containing smaller bags in the footwell of the passenger’s side of the vehicle.

The bag was found to contain 22 empty rifle magazines compatible with AKM/AK47 assault rifles.

The prosecutor said that after the items underwent forensic examinations, “it was noted that the magazines had surface rust and were covered in oil” and, “while five magazines didn’t function”, all the items were “component parts of a firearm”.

Also seized from the van and examined were a pair of gloves and McKerr’s Samsung phone.

A Crown lawyer said the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the magazines suggested that both Stevenson and McKerr, who has a previous conviction for riotous behaviour in 2016, were jointly in possession of the magazines.

He said: “The bag was relatively bulky and obstructed the front-passenger footwell. It was either there when Stevenson got into the vehicle [...] or he brought it with him into the vehicle.

“We say that, in either case, the court would be entitled to infer that this accused [McKerr] was jointly engaged in moving what was a valuable terrorist asset.”

After reserving judgement in the case, Judge Kerr later returned guilty verdicts against McKerr on both counts he faced.

The judge said he had taken into account McKerr’s refusal to give evidence at his trial, stating: “His failure is based on the fact that he has no answer to the prosecution case or none that would bear examination.”

Judge Kerr added: “I am satisfied, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the defendant is guilty of the two counts he faces.”

At a plea and sentencing hearing today, the prosecution lawyer said that when Stevenson’s home was searched, “two pieces of cigarette papers with handwritten notes inside a flask were examined for both fingerprints and DNA”.

He said Stevenson’s left thumb print was found on the first note and there was also a “DNA hit”.

He added that one of the vehicle registration marks recorded on the notes belonged to the wife of a serving PSNI officer.

The prosecutor told the judge that the attempted-possession-of-documents charges fall under the Counter-Terrorism and Sentencing Act 2021, which was brought in following a series of terrorist attacks in London.

It ended the early release of prisoners halfway through their sentence, with defendants now having to serve two-thirds of their sentence before they can apply to the Parole Commissioners to be released.

Defence counsel Desmond Hutton KC said McKerr has been a painter and decorator for 34 years and is the “sole or principal breadwinner for his family”.

Mr Hutton added that the defendant had also worked in the community at a local amateur boxing club and also assists in the care of an autistic nephew.

Defence barrister Joseph O’Keefe urged the court to give Stevenson significant credit for his guilty pleas which had saved the court time.

He said the father-of-seven’s mental health has since deteriorated and he was taking medication for depression.