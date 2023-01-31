Lurgan pipe bomb ‘delivery boy’ who blew off fingers jailed

Defendant sentenced to nine years over attack sparked by feud with local ‘criminal elements’

A pipe bomb “delivery boy” who ended up blowing his fingers off has been sentenced to nine years in prison, with half to be served in custody.

Ryan Treanor, from Victoria Gardens in Lurgan, had earlier entered a guilty plea to one count of possessing an explosive substance on December 1, 2020, with intent to endanger life.

The alarm was raised after residents in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon “heard a loud bang” at around 9.30pm that evening and Treanor was discovered with “life-changing” injuries.

The intended victim, who had been subjected to two other bomb attacks and an attempted shooting assassination, wasn’t at home at the time, but his mother and her grandchildren were.

When she looked out through the curtains she saw “a man in dark clothing, his hands badly injured, he was focused on his hands and he was shouting for an ambulance”.

He had injuries to his chest and hands and was taken straight to hospital for surgery. Treanor was 24 at the time and had a clear record.

While he did not meet the test for impairment, an assessment did place him on the borderline regarding his IQ.

In a victim impact statement, the home owner said she knew her son was the target, but that as a result of the constant attacks on her home she suffered from anxiety and struggled to sleep.

Treanor claimed he had “total amnesia” of the attack and remembers nothing until he woke up in hospital.

At Craigavon Crown Court, Judge Pat Lynch KC said he was sceptical about this but accepts that there were other “more sinister individuals” in the background.

On the night of the attack, Treanor told police he “had lifted something plastic and it exploded”. Officers also noticed the “partial remains of a latex glove stuck to his wrist”.

Investigators found other parts of “blood-stained gloves” and a blood-stained lighter which had been blown several feet away with Treanor’s DNA found on the items.

An ammunition technical officer was also called to the scene after investigators found the partially-exploded pipe bomb and between the wounds to Treanor’s hands, coupled with the wound to his chest, he believed that it was “consistent with someone holding the bomb when it exploded”.

Pre-sentence reports outlined that Treanor suffered from drug and alcohol addiction. Judge Lynch said he accepted that this was not a “terrorist-inspired case”, adding that the sentence would have been 12 years had he not pleaded guilty.

He also said it was clear this “was a feud between criminal elements in the Craigavon area”.

“The target in this case was particularly reprehensible given it was a lady whose only involvement was that she was the mother of one of the personalities involved in such a feud,” Judge Lynch said.

“The fact that there was a house with children in it, the defendant could not have known what injury or injuries could have been occasioned by the anti-personnel device which he wielded and threw at the premises.

“I have taken all factors into account, what I have read about the accused in a pre-sentence report, medical reports I have received and the careful submission submitted on behave of the defendant. Had the defendant been convicted after trial, the sentence would have been one of 12 years’ imprisonment.

“By virtue of his guilty plea and other matters outlined before me, I reduce that to one of nine years’ imprisonment.”

Treanor will serve half in custody and half on licence.