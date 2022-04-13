Lurgan teenager (19) accused of multiple murder attempts

A teenager has been remanded into custody accused of multiple attempted murders.

Ben John Gibson appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court by video-link from police custody.

The 19-year-old confirmed that he understood the four charges against him.

Gibson, from the Glenfield Road in Lurgan, is accused of trying to kill three men and possessing a knife with intent to commit murder on April 11 this year.

None of the circumstances surrounding the charges were opened in court, but a PSNI detective said she believed she could connect Gibson to the offences.

Appealing for information at the time, a police spokesperson said that shortly before 8.25pm on April 11, it was reported to police that one man in his 40s had been wounded in a stabbing in the Union Street area of the town, and another, aged in his 20s, had been injured in the Windsor Avenue area.

While both were taken to hospital, Gibson was later arrested in the Lurgan Park area.

In court on Wednesday, defence solicitor Paul Dougan confirmed he was not applying for bail but highlighted he has “serious concerns” about the defendant’s mental health.

“I think there’s a huge backstory to that,” the solicitor told District Judge Bernie Kelly, adding that he would be asking prison staff to psychiatrically examine Gibson as soon as possible.

The judge lamented the fact that given shortages in medical staff within custodial settings “that’s not going to happen” and conceding that is likely, Mr Dougan said he was “duty bound” to highlight the issue.

Remanding Gibson into custody, District Judge Kelly adjourned the case to May 6.