Lurgan van driver had ammunition for assault rifles

A Co Armagh man has been found guilty of having magazines for an assault rifle after police found them in his van.

Paul Martin McKerr, of Belvedere Manor, Lurgan, had gone on trial in June this year before a judge sitting without a jury.

The 54-year-old denied charges of possessing firearms in suspicious circumstances and without a firearms certificate.

Before the trial started, co-accused Shane Stevenson (35), of Drumlin Manor, Lurgan, pleaded to the same charges and further admitted two counts of attempting to possess a document likely to be useful to terrorism.

The charges against both men date back to February 21, 2018, when a white Peugeot van was stopped by police on the Leven Road in Lurgan being driven by McKerr whilst Stevenson was the front passenger.

A prosecutor said that when the van was searched, officers located a plastic bag containing smaller bags in the footwell of the passenger’s side of the vehicle.

When the bag was opened, it was found to contain 22 empty rifle magazines which are compatible with AK-47 assault rifles.

The prosecutor said that after the items underwent forensic examinations “it was noted the magazines had surface rust and were covered in oil” and “while five magazines didn’t function”, all the items were “component parts of a firearm”.

Also seized from the van and examined were a pair of gloves and McKerr’s Samsung phone.

A Crown lawyer said the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the magazines suggested both Stevenson and McKerr were jointly in possession of the magazines.

He said: “The bag was relatively bulky and obstructed the front passenger footwell. It was either there when Stevenson got into the vehicle ... or he brought it with him into the vehicle.

“We say that in either case the court would be entitled to infer that this accused (McKerr) was jointly engaged in moving what was a valuable terrorist asset.”

Searches were conducted at the homes of both men and whilst nothing of note was located at McKerr’s home, several documents were seized from Stevenson’s property.

Following his arrest, McKerr was interviewed several times and largely refused to answer police questions.

However, he did say in his third interview: “I know nothing about the packages in my van.”

During the trial, McKerr refused to give evidence.

In his judgment delivered today (July 6), Judge Gordon Kerr KC said he had carefully considered all the evidence in what he had described as a “circumstantial case”.

“In this case, the magazines were in the defendant’s control in that they were in the passenger footwell of the van he was driving at the feet of one of his passengers,” said Judge Kerr.

“The presence of the bag, the size and nature of the contents, and the fact that they were in that position and not in the rear of the van, provide a strong prima facie case that he, as the driver of the vehicle, was aware of them being there.

“It would be fair and proper to expect the defendant to explain their presence in the vehicle. There is no sensible explanation for his failure to do so.

“His failure is based on the fact that he has no answer to the prosecution case or none that would bear examination.

“I find that I am convinced by the evidence from the prosecution, coupled with the failure by the defendant to give evidence at his trial, and I am sure that transporting 22 magazines for use with an assault rifle constitutes suspicious circumstances.

“I am satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant is guilty of the two counts he faces.’’

Judge Kerr said both defendants would remain on continuing bail ahead of sentencing at the end of August this year.