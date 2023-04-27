Lurgan woman jailed over knife robbery bid at off-licence

A woman who tried to rob her local off licence armed with a knife was handed a 32-month sentence today.

Ordering 26-year-old Esther McKey to serve half her sentence in jail and half on supervised licence conditions, Judge Patrick Lynch KC said the case highlighted the need for courts to pass deterrent sentences to help protect small and vulnerable businesses.

Prosecuting counsel Ian Tannahill said a female shop assistant was working alone in the Castle Lane off-licence in Lurgan when McKey walked in at around 6pm on March 5, last year.

McKey produced a knife and shouted “give me the money” and when the shocked victim didn’t reply, McKey shouted at her “now!”

Mr Tannahill said: “Registering the weapon, the shop assistant moved away from the till, fearing that she intended to harm her.”

He added that in the end, McKey left empty-handed.

Arrested and interviewed McKey, from Church Walk in Lurgan, entered guilty pleas to attempted robbery and having a weapon, namely a knife.

Jailing McKey, Judge Lynch said while he accepted she had significant mental health issues and had numerous spells receiving inpatient treatment, the woman she threatened with a knife would not have known that.

He told the court that as well as the use of a weapon, McKey’s previous convictions for 44 offences amounted to an aggravating factor because with convictions for assault, theft, fraud and making threats to kill, “it’s reflective of a person involved in criminality.”

Although not mentioned in court today, one of McKey’s convictions refers to her throwing a shoe, backhand over her shoulder from the dock at Lisburn Magistrates Court, which landed inches from District Judge Rosie Watters.