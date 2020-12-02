LVF leader Billy Wright was state sponsored agent, court told

The 37-year-old, killed in the Maze Prison by the INLA in 1997, was just one of many loyalist terror bosses in the pay of the state, it was also alleged.

The claims about Wright and other prominent loyalists emerged as the last of seven taped interviews, made for Boston College, were played at the Belfast Crown Court trial of Winston ‘Winkie’ Rea.

At the end of the final tape Mr Rea allegedly said his claims would some day be proved ‘true’.

The prosecution in the non-jury trial claim that the 69-year-old from the Springwell Road, in Groomsport, Co Down, is the voice heard on the tapes, identified as “Interviewee L”.

They have grounded the case against Mr Rea, who denies 19 terror offences, including involvement in murders and conspiracy to make a threat to kill the LVF leader in August 1996.

According to the prosecution, Mr Rea allegedly admitted on the Boston tape that in hindsight he did not think a public threat should have been given to the self-styled LVF leader.

On trial: Winston ‘Winkie’ Rea outside Belfast Crown Court

“Well, my own personal view was that the head of the snake should have been taken off, but unfortunately that didn’t happen...” he is alleged to have said.

‘L’ said Billy Wright remained untouchable because of the “key” supporters he claimed to have, and a ‘blind-eye’ was turned to what he was doing.

The speaker said the “unfortunate thing about it is, was people were believing him (Wright)”.

Wright was believed, said the speaker, because he was the “one who fed the diet of false strength ... I have to say, he was successful, but he was successful in feeding them a diet of s****, a diet of lies, and a diet of falseness”.

At one stage ‘L’ said what he was “basically saying” was that he thought “Billy Wright was, is also an agent and at a later date it will be clearly exposed”.

He earlier alleged that Wright was not the only paid agent, and while he did not have “the evidence ... I think in later years that all this will come out...”

He added: “I think there’s a brave few yet to come out of the cupboard, so there is”.

The speaker said that while some may have suspected, as he had, “deep-down”, no-one wanted to believe what was going on, and for “genuine reasons”.

“And the genuine reason was they didn’t want Prods killing Prods, or loyalists killing loyalists, or killing so-called loyalists, and you had that difficulty,” ‘L’ told his Boston interviewer.

He also confided another reason was that you could have grandfathers, fathers and sons on one side, and uncles, nephews and other family members on the other, leading to what was “a difficult, difficult situation”.

Asked if he thought it was ‘inevitable’ what he was saying would be exposed as true, ‘L’ continued: “well, my own personal feeling was that some day that it will come to an end, but when that end will be, I couldn’t have put a date on it”.

According to the speaker, another matter that was “abundantly clear (was) that these so-called people were able to get away with literally murder and I believe that the biggest majority of them again worked for the state.”

